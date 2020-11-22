Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

McLean County
Faith Ann Munsterman and Melissa Ann Magon, both of Normal.
Kyle James Arthur Crammond, Bloomington, and Adreanna Lynn Cotton, Heyworth.
Paul Arthur Foegen and Deidra Denee Bricker-Banks, both of Bloomington.
Jude Paul Thomas and Hayley Kristine Dralle, both of Lake Forest Park, Washington.
Kyle Douglas Fillipo and Rebecca Lynne Koch, both of Bloomington.
Joseph Thomas Krasny and Meghan Michelle Bertoni, both of Bloomington.
Woody Davis Jones and Rachel Louise Alvarez, both of Normal.
Brandon Keith Sullivan and Megan Marie Gresham, both of Bloomington.
Robert Aaron Clark and Alexandria Nicole Miller, both of Towanda.
Ryan Patrick Arthur and Amanda Lynne Olson, both of Bloomington.
Michael Joseph Papageorge and Stephanie Sue Nordine, both of Bloomington.
Kyle Steven Pruett, Bloomington, and Alexandria Lynn Roop, Hudson.
Anthony Ryan Blanton and Madeline Rae Marchini, both of Champaign.
Matthew Ryan Glenn and Ana Bertha Vega Soto, both of Danvers.
Kevin Raymond Valera and Jason Ray Harlow, both of Normal.
Kyle Jordan Wantling and Sydney Morgan Soland, both of Peoria.
Gregory Todd Crider and Kara Denise Marshall, both of Bloomington.
Gregory Lamont Hill Jr. and Courtney Anne McLeod, both of Bloomington.
Chad William Fisher and Aimee Jo Rusher, both of Bloomington.
Enrique Adame Barcenas and Juana Hernandez Roman, both of Bloomington.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!