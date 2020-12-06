Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

McLean County
Richard Joseph Wilshusen and Patricia Suzette Price, both of LeRoy.
Logan Keith Gordinier and Morgan Ann Sigler, both of Bloomington.
Logan Andrew Gray and Rebecca Marie Macak, both of Hamilton.
Daniel Thornton Fulton and Holly Marie Grasch, both of Atlanta.
Nolan Ryan Toovey and Anna Carol Lucht, both of St. Louis, Missouri.
Anthony Stephen Blessent and Tara Summer Trefzger, both of Bloomington.
Abdul Khaliq Shaik, Overland Park, Kansas, and Reshma Tasneem, Bonita Springs, Florida.
Kamaliddin Kosimov and Yulduz Shamsiddinova, both of Bloomington.
Brady William Patrick and Kristen Suzanne Tucker, both of Bloomington.
Christopher Eugene Walker and Samantha Lynn Valentine, both of Bloomington.
Stevie Ray Vaughne Lawson, Pekin, and Katie Lee Rollins, Normal.
Xavier Pack Martinez and Victoria Paige Sparrow, both of Normal.
William Kenneth Boline and Rhonda Moore, both of Normal.
Donald Lamont Blackmon and Toi A'Lyce Hall, both of Bloomington.
Shannon Karon Miller and Sarah Nicole Miller, both of Bloomington.
Christopher Michael Burke and Jenny Irene Knoepfel, both of Dawsonville, Georgia.
Daniel Lowell Owsley and Kaitlyn Lee Gudzinskas, both of Pekin.
Alexander Jon DeYoung, New Lenox, and Taylor Anne Tedrick, Downs.
Steven Harold Morrison, Morton, and Elizabeth Joy Gager, Plainfield.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!