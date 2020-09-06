Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

McLean County
Jennifer Fay Miller and Brandy Renae Howard, both of Bloomington
Jacob Andrew Mohr and Shelby Renee Voyles, both of Carlock
Jacob William Worthington and Nicole Kay Reeves, both of Chenoa
Dani Jo Washington and Kinzie Leigh Erbe, both of Colfax
Samuel Jeffrey Asmus and Morgan Nicole Gaines, both of Valparaiso, Indiana
Brock Allen McDaniels and Hannah Janece Poleyquiva, both of Bloomington
Samuel Joseph Kupferschmid and Ashton Marie Rothweil, both of Cambridge
Randall Lee Nolan, Minier, and Angela Louise Brozak, Bloomington
Joseph Daniel Rieger and Chelsea Marie Kater, both of Bloomington
Zachary Aaron Wey and Nicolle Leann Mohr, both of LeRoy
John Austin Ellrick and Chelsea Eileen McKinzey, both of Clinton
Ryan Joseph Stubler and Ashley Ann Traugott, both of Joliet
Jose Trinidad Perez and Deserie Pleno Vaux, both of Normal
Gary Wayne Riggins Jr. and Mary Ellen McPherson, both of Bloomington
Connor Jett Evan Leathers and Paige Marie Williams, both of Bloomington
Joshua Robert Roland and Brittany Anne Schuurman, both of Bloomington
Chad Richard Reineke and Amy Elizabeth Knapp, both of Bloomington
Emilio Miguel Mancilla Fischer and Danielle Estelle Sipiora, both of Normal
