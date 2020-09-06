 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area
McLean County 

Jennifer Fay Miller and Brandy Renae Howard, both of Bloomington

Jacob Andrew Mohr and Shelby Renee Voyles, both of Carlock

Jacob William Worthington and Nicole Kay Reeves, both of Chenoa

Dani Jo Washington and Kinzie Leigh Erbe, both of Colfax

Samuel Jeffrey Asmus and Morgan Nicole Gaines, both of Valparaiso, Indiana

Brock Allen McDaniels and Hannah Janece Poleyquiva, both of Bloomington

Samuel Joseph Kupferschmid and Ashton Marie Rothweil, both of Cambridge

Randall Lee Nolan,  Minier, and Angela Louise Brozak, Bloomington

Joseph Daniel Rieger and Chelsea Marie Kater, both of Bloomington

Zachary Aaron Wey and Nicolle Leann Mohr, both of LeRoy

John Austin Ellrick and Chelsea Eileen McKinzey, both of Clinton

Ryan Joseph Stubler and Ashley Ann Traugott, both of Joliet

Jose Trinidad Perez and Deserie Pleno Vaux, both of Normal

Gary Wayne Riggins Jr. and Mary Ellen McPherson, both of Bloomington

Connor Jett Evan Leathers and Paige Marie Williams, both of Bloomington

Joshua Robert Roland and Brittany Anne Schuurman, both of Bloomington

Chad Richard Reineke and Amy Elizabeth Knapp, both of Bloomington

Emilio Miguel Mancilla Fischer and Danielle Estelle Sipiora, both of Normal

