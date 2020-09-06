Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McLean County

Jennifer Fay Miller and Brandy Renae Howard, both of Bloomington

Jacob Andrew Mohr and Shelby Renee Voyles, both of Carlock

Jacob William Worthington and Nicole Kay Reeves, both of Chenoa

Dani Jo Washington and Kinzie Leigh Erbe, both of Colfax

Samuel Jeffrey Asmus and Morgan Nicole Gaines, both of Valparaiso, Indiana

Brock Allen McDaniels and Hannah Janece Poleyquiva, both of Bloomington

Samuel Joseph Kupferschmid and Ashton Marie Rothweil, both of Cambridge

Randall Lee Nolan, Minier, and Angela Louise Brozak, Bloomington

Joseph Daniel Rieger and Chelsea Marie Kater, both of Bloomington

Zachary Aaron Wey and Nicolle Leann Mohr, both of LeRoy