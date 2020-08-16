Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

McLean County
Ryan Robert Woith and April Renee Mantonya, both of Bloomington.
Christopher Michael Di Piazza and Donna Kay Graning, both of Peoria.
Blake Nikolas Hillary and Blayne Mikail Therien, both of West Dundee.
Chase Scott Zimmerman and Mackenzie Desirae Beck, both of Bellflower.
Nicholas David Jones and Joelle Rebecca Bachtold, both of Bloomington.
Yoni Hernandez Hernandez and Thelma Marie Sheridan, both of Bloomington.
Bradley Austin Nicholas and Ashley Marie Hathaway, both of Bloomington.
Brandon David Krueger and Lillian Jessica Brooks, both of Normal.
Dennis Randal Schultz, Bloomington, and Mary Ann Shelton, Normal.
Jeffrey Dale Denny and Krysta Jene Kleinschmidt, both of Bloomington.
John Connor Garth and Katlyn Nicole Sandage, both of Towanda.
Salaam Salim Qatanani and Jade Skylar Hamann, both of Champaign.
Brandon Jay Drawhon, Decatur, and Mallory Nicole Hancock, Bloomington.
Kyle Lee Hurley and Julie Ann Sanders, both of Bloomington.
Taylor Lee Bartsch and Olivia Nicole Smith, both of Bloomington.
Devonte Marquez Johnson and Allana Ariel-Denise Hudson, both of Normal.
Kyndell Riley Smith and Kaprice Pricylla Jacalinn Grismore, both of Bloomington.
Stephen Ralph Mitchell and Carol Lynn Wunder, both of Bloomington.
Michael Thomas Mounce, El Paso, and Rebekah Marie Ehresman, Gridley.
Andrew Raymond Peterson and Angela Kay Phelan, both of Normal.
Christopher Joseph Di Bernardo and Rebecca Leigh Parker, both of El Segundo, California.
Chad Michael Beier and Morgan Danielle Dubree, both of Waukee, Iowa.
Stephen Joshua Hayes and Makenzie Loraine Aubert, both of Downs.
Stephen Kyle Hetherington and Jocelyn Uson Gapuzan, both of Normal.
Douglas Carl Miller and Sara Jo Ward, both of McLean.
Ryan James Frye and Sarah Christine Martin, both of Bloomington.
Alec Michael Marciniak and Alisa Lin Bernard, both of Carlock.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!