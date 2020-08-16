Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McLean County

Ryan Robert Woith and April Renee Mantonya, both of Bloomington.

Christopher Michael Di Piazza and Donna Kay Graning, both of Peoria.

Blake Nikolas Hillary and Blayne Mikail Therien, both of West Dundee.

Chase Scott Zimmerman and Mackenzie Desirae Beck, both of Bellflower.

Nicholas David Jones and Joelle Rebecca Bachtold, both of Bloomington.

Yoni Hernandez Hernandez and Thelma Marie Sheridan, both of Bloomington.

Bradley Austin Nicholas and Ashley Marie Hathaway, both of Bloomington.

Brandon David Krueger and Lillian Jessica Brooks, both of Normal.

Dennis Randal Schultz, Bloomington, and Mary Ann Shelton, Normal.

Jeffrey Dale Denny and Krysta Jene Kleinschmidt, both of Bloomington.