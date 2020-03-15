Marriage licenses 3/15/20

McLean County

Randall Scott Litherland and Tonya Ann Knuffman, both of LeRoy.

Joseph Aaron Browning and Kaitlyn Sheyanne Alltop, both of Pontiac.

Jackson Nickolas Siler and Katelyn Lauren Gorak, both of Bloomington.

Tony Patrick Troemel and Kelsey Marie McGowan, both of Bloomington.

Ryan Lee Hailey and Marisa Gabrielle Foreman, both of Bloomington.

Daniel Carranza Carballido and Lezlie Michelle Santoyo Lopez, both of Bloomington.

Alex Cole Powers and Samantha Lynn Reid, both of Bloomington.

Travis Marcus Johnson of Bloomington and Stephanie Alayna Buyno of Arrowsmith.