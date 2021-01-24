Mela-Ludwig

NORMAL — Sasha Fatima Mela of Denver, Colorado, and Robert Wesley Ludwig from Normal, were married Aug. 8, 2020, in the backyard of their home in Denver, Colorado.

The bride's parents are Shahid Hamid Mela and Shaheena Tanveer Mela of Denver, Colorado. The groom's parents are Anita Jane McDaniel of Ellsworth and the late Michael Wayne Ludwig.

The bride's attendants were Eliza Karaza, Greta Zola, Hannah Urban and Tori Moss Ludwig, bridesmaids, and Sean Assanuvat, bridesman. The groom's attendants were Nick Gravett, Nate Flessner and Spencer Ludwig, groomsmen. The ring bearer was Dean Michael Hays.

The couple took a wedding trip to Chicago.

The bride has a bachelor of science in aerospace engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago. She is lead aerospace engineer at Venture Aerospace, Centennial, Colorado. The groom has a bachelor of science in bioinformatics from Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago. He is a biophysics software developer at Northwestern University, Chicago, working remotely.