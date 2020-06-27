Names and Faces 🏆

MISCELLANEOUS
ACT-SO Competition
BLOOMINGTON — Four students received medals in the Bloomington-Normal ACT-SO Competition, which was virtual this year.
Ambria Maddox, a Normal Community High School senior, received a gold medal in sculpture and silver medal in painting.
Aniya Thompson, a NCHS junior, received a gold medal in music vocals - contemporary.
Additional silver medalist winners were Bloomington High School seniors, Jacquelyn Alzebdieh in drawing and poetry - written, and Alexander Phillips, in oratory.
Gold medal winners will compete in the national competition.
ACT-SO, the Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics, is a yearlong program of mentoring, academic enrichment and competition, designed to encourage high academic and cultural achievement among high school students of African descent. The competition includes humanities, STEM and performing and visual arts.
GRADUATE
Ohio University
SAYBROOK — Stephanie Streenz of Saybrook graduated with master of health administration from Ohio University, Athens, Ohio.
MISCELLANEOUS
FFA officer
ATLANTA — Molly Schempp, 19, of Atlanta, was elected vice president on the 2020-2021 Illinois FFA State officer team via online voting by delegates during the 92nd annual Illinois FFA State Convention.
The daughter of Darin and Cindy Schempp, she is a 2019 graduate of Midwest Christian Academy, and majoring in agricultural education at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
GRADUATE
U of I Chicago
NORMAL — Nathan W. Flessner of Chicago received his master's degree in social work from the University of Illinois Chicago. His parents are Jeffrey and Cindy Flessner of Normal.
GRADUATES
Northern Illinois
BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph-area residents were among May graduates of Northern Illinois University.
Code: BA, bachelor of arts; BFA, bachelor of fine arts; BS, bachelor of science; DPT, doctor of physical therapy; Ed.D., doctor of education; MAS, master of accounting science; MM, master of music; MPA, master of public administration; MS, master of science.
By city, with degree and major:
Benson: Tiffany Mullins, BA, English.
Bloomington: Jana Arthur, BA, psychology; Michael Buob, BS, accountancy; Lindsay Eickhorst, Ed.D., higher education: community college leadership; Anna Heideman, MAS, accountancy; Armond Jeffries Jr., BA, political science - politics and governance; Giridhar Sankabathula, MS, electrical engineering; Sabrina Self, BS, geology.
Carlock: Mercer Mack, BS, electrical engineering.
Delavan: Jacob Smith, MPA, public administration - local government management.
Dewitt: Shalyn Houston, BS, nutrition, dietetics, and wellness.
Dwight: Tyler Hogan, DPT, physical therapy; Nathan Zabel, BS, mechanical engineering.
Farmer City: Maddison Burge, BA, psychology.
Normal: Andrew Gregory, BS, accountancy; Parker Meadows, BS, political science - public law; Monika Nkangu, BS, nursing; Troy Nussbaum, MM, individualized specialization; Benjamin Roth, DPT, physical therapy.
Paxton: Jessica Arends, BFA, theatre arts – acting.
Roanoke: Eric Craps, BFA, art studio and design - design and media arts.
SCHOLARSHIPS
Ridgeview FFA
COLFAX — The Ridgeview FFA Alumni have awarded four $1,500 scholarships to Ridgeview High School seniors. Winners are Katelin Donaldson, Kelly Jones and Journey Steidinger, all of Colfax, and Levi Zimmerman, Saybrook.
GRADUATES
U of Iowa
BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph-area residents are among spring graduates of the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Code: BA, bachelor of arts; BBA, bachelor of business administration; BS, bachelor of science; BSE, bachelor of science in engineering; MA, master of arts; MHA, master of health administration; Ph.D., doctor of philosophy.
By city, with degree and major:
Bloomington: Nolan Arjona. BBA, accounting; Brookelyn Arnold, BS, statistics; Collin Brady, BS, mathematics; Lauren Davis, BS, human physiology; Griffin Fox, BSE, mechanical engineering.
Danvers: Daniel Heyde, BA, chemistry.
Downs: Kyle Jones, BSE, biomedical engineering.
Dwight: Skylar Krople, MA, rehabilitation and counselor education.
Normal: Brynn Helm, BS, biology.
Pontiac: Amanda Meiners, Ph.D., teaching and learning.
Roanoke: Lauren Bline, MHA, health management and policy.
COLLEGE HONORS
Phi Theta Kappa
NORMAL — Pantagraph-area Heartland Community College students have been accepted membership into the Alpha Omega Xi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the international two-year college honor society.
They are:
Bloomington: Stephanie Baker, Nathan Clay, Meredith DeLong, Michelle Greenwald, Kylee Hadley, Hadley Hagerty, Richard Kann, Henry Lopez, Jacob Marti, Grace Mcdermott, Brooke Oitker, Katrina Phillips, Zyon Randle, Noah Renken-Kapatos, Matthew Rhea, Maria Samayoa Acevedo, Ross Schmidgall, Jorjiann Sparrgrove, Jonathan Spaulding, Jacquelyn Summers, Susanne Swope, Susan Wissel, Sara Wright.
Normal: Nicole Alovor, Dana Bays, Ellen Day, Joshua Estrada, Nicholas Hensley, Kimberly Holtermann, Kayla Kamerer, Sara Kiper, Haley Lehman, Mary Manuel, Ethan Polson, Claire Tevis, Andrea Wagoner, Amber Waninger.
Anchor: Cassandra Greenwald.
Beason: Cassandra Simpson.
Clinton: Allison Kinder.
Downs: Brayden Cunningham, Katelyn Davis, Natalie Stricklan.
Emden: Evan Rohlfs.
Eureka: Evan Wieland.
Gridley: Mya Gramm.
Hudson: Boaz Losey, Diana Segerstrom.
LeRoy: Alexa Cruz, Skyler Gillespie.
Lincoln: Katelyn Richardson.
Pontiac: Heidi Sipes, Emily Thomas, Katelyn Traylor, Madison Weber.
Towanda: Kristie Hougas.
GRADUATE
U of Utah
NORMAL — Eric Reece of Normal graduated from the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, majoring in chemistry MS and chemistry HBS.
