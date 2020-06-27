Names and Faces 🏆

MISCELLANEOUS

FFA officer

ATLANTA — Molly Schempp, 19, of Atlanta, was elected vice president on the 2020-2021 Illinois FFA State officer team via online voting by delegates during the 92nd annual Illinois FFA State Convention.

The daughter of Darin and Cindy Schempp, she is a 2019 graduate of Midwest Christian Academy, and majoring in agricultural education at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

GRADUATE

U of I Chicago

NORMAL — Nathan W. Flessner of Chicago received his master's degree in social work from the University of Illinois Chicago. His parents are Jeffrey and Cindy Flessner of Normal.

GRADUATES

Northern Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph-area residents were among May graduates of Northern Illinois University.

Code: BA, bachelor of arts; BFA, bachelor of fine arts; BS, bachelor of science; DPT, doctor of physical therapy; Ed.D., doctor of education; MAS, master of accounting science; MM, master of music; MPA, master of public administration; MS, master of science.