New Names 1/10/21

Everett Zachary "Rhett" Hasselbring — 6-pound, 13-ounce son of Zachary and Carlie Hasselbring of Palatine, born Dec. 30, 2020. Sibling: Lucas, 1. Grandparents: Bill and Anita Hoekstra of Wheaton and Michael and Karyn Hasselbring of Bloomington and Huntley. Great-grandfather: Joe Zettek, Tinley Park.