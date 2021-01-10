New Names 1/10/21

Everett Zachary "Rhett" Hasselbring — 6-pound, 13-ounce son of Zachary and Carlie Hasselbring of Palatine, born Dec. 30, 2020. Sibling: Lucas, 1. Grandparents: Bill and Anita Hoekstra of Wheaton and Michael and Karyn Hasselbring of Bloomington and Huntley. Great-grandfather: Joe Zettek, Tinley Park.
Sawyer Rae Olsen — 6-pound, 9-ounce daughter of A.J. and Jessica Olsen of Chenoa, born Dec. 18, 2020. Sibling: Landon J. Olsen, deceased. Grandparents: Michael and Gena Haberkorn, Cullom, and Chris and Vickie Olsen, Palm Coast, Florida. Great-grandparents: Gene and Betty Webster, Buckingham; Linda Haberkorn, Cullom; Mike and Carol Haberkorn, Kempton; and Judy Anderson, Morris.