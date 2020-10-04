 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Names 10/4/20

New Names 10/4/20

{{featured_button_text}}

Chloe Jeanette Myers — 8-pound daughter of Joshua and Catharine Myers of Bloomington, born Sept. 21, 2020. Siblings: Cary Ellis Myers, 5; Clark Howard Myers, 2. Grandparents: Michael and Susan Merrick, Normal, and Steve and Terry Myers, Normal. Great-grandparents: Catharine Knight, Normal; Alton and Geralline Simpson, Estill Springs, Tennessee; Jessie Holloway, Raleigh, North Carolina. Her middle name is the same as her maternal grandmother's middle name.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Engelbrecht-Bauman
Milestones

Engelbrecht-Bauman

NORMAL — Melody Engelbrecht and Eric Bauman, both of Normal, were married at 4 p.m. July 11, 2020, at Destihl Brewery, Normal.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News