New Names 10/4/20

Chloe Jeanette Myers — 8-pound daughter of Joshua and Catharine Myers of Bloomington, born Sept. 21, 2020. Siblings: Cary Ellis Myers, 5; Clark Howard Myers, 2. Grandparents: Michael and Susan Merrick, Normal, and Steve and Terry Myers, Normal. Great-grandparents: Catharine Knight, Normal; Alton and Geralline Simpson, Estill Springs, Tennessee; Jessie Holloway, Raleigh, North Carolina. Her middle name is the same as her maternal grandmother's middle name.