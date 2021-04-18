New Names 4/18/2021

Brady Robert Benjamin — 6-pound, 9-ounce son of Timothy S. and Mallory Benjamin of Bloomington, born April 5, 2021. Siblings: Timmy, 4; Brooklyn, 2. Grandparents: Robert "Bob" and Pam Maher, Boonville, Indiana, formerly of Heyworth; Timothy J. Benjamin, Bloomington; and Sue and Mike Zinck, Anderson, South Carolina, formerly of Bloomington. Great-grandparents: Linda Kelsey, Albion; Kathy Schuff, Summerfield, Florida; John B. Maher, Woodstock. He is middle-named for his maternal grandfather, Robert Maher.