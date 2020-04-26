New Names 4/26/20

Plus, skip the surveys on ALL articles!

Tobias Lee Veach — 5-pound, 3-ounce son of Hayden Veach and Makayla Jarvis of Bloomington, born April 16, 2020. Sibling: Kyzlynn Joseph Jarvis, 1. Grandparents: Joe Jarvis and Crystal Jarvis, Normal; Amy Veach, Bloomington; Steve Veach, Bloomington. Great-grandparents: the late Gary Spurling; Barbara Spurling, Bloomington; and Joe Jarvis Sr. and Mona Jarvis, Normal. He is middle-named after his late great-grandfather’s middle name, Gary Lee Spurling.