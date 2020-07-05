New Names 7/5/20

Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Claire Riley Provin — 8-pound, 2-ounce daughter of Peter and Kate Provin of Gibson City, born June 11, 2020. Sibling: Sadie, 5. Grandparents: Jim and Jo Gramley, Gibson City, and Bob and Linda Provin, Gibson City. Great-grandmother: Pat Palmer, Lexington. Great-great-grandmother: Joan Duncan, Pontiac. Her first name is for her late maternal great-grandmother, Clara Gramley, and her middle name is for her late maternal great-great-great-grandfather, Riley Boulware.