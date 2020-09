Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Tristan Love Foulks — 6-pound, 14-ounce son of Jacob and Alissa Love Kimsey Foulks of Bloomington, born Aug. 24, 2020. Grandparents: Larry and Tommie Kimsey, El Paso, Texas, and Roger and Mary Foulks, Farmer City. Great-grandmother: Aileen Coleman, Farmer City. His middle name is a family name on his mother's side.