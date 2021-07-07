Vivian Lee Pilcher — 10-pound, 2-ounce daughter of Bradley and Tessa Pilcher of Loda, born July 1, 2021. Siblings: Graham; 5; and Maverick; 3. Grandparents: Bret and Wendy Graham; Paxton; and Michael and Mary Jo Pilcher. Great-grandparents: Marilyn Ford; Loda. The middle name "Lee" is her maternal grandpa's and mother's middle name.