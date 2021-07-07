Vivian Lee Pilcher — 10-pound, 2-ounce daughter of Bradley and Tessa Pilcher of Loda, born July 1, 2021. Siblings: Graham; 5; and Maverick; 3. Grandparents: Bret and Wendy Graham; Paxton; and Michael and Mary Jo Pilcher. Great-grandparents: Marilyn Ford; Loda. The middle name "Lee" is her maternal grandpa's and mother's middle name.
Robert Lee Rosendale and Donna Jo Kagel, both of Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON — Pat and Patty McClure will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a cruise to Hawaii in the fall.
BLOOMINGTON — Vernon and Laura Veal celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Vernon Veal and Laura Lorentzen were married on June 25, 1961 i…
BLOOMINGTON — Ken and Lorraine Wilmert celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Florida.
Aiden Brooks Petri — 6-pounds, 12-ounce son of Emily and Aaron Petri of Bloomington, born June 15, 2021. Siblings: Olivia, 6; Ian, 3. Grandpar…
BLOOMINGTON — Ralph Rossman of Bloomington celebrated his 100th birthday with a card shower. Cards may still be sent to 2025 E. Lincoln Apt. 1…
CLINTON — Mick and Ginny Murphy of Clinton will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a dinner at Jim's Steakhouse.
Alexander Keenan Johnson and Laura Anne Kniss, both of Bloomington.
EL PASO — Duane and Mary Kay Harms celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
NORMAL — Cheyenne Bishop and Nicholas Flessner, both of Fort Collins, Colorado, were married at 6 p.m. Aug. 15, 2020, in the foothills of Love…