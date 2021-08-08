 Skip to main content
New Names

Rosalie Helen Stevens — 8-pound, 1-ounce daughter of Sean Li and Jennifer Helen Stevens of Bloomington, born June 24, 2021. Siblings: Jackson Douglas Stevens, 8; Liliana Mychelle Stevens, 6; Oliver Donald Stevens, 4; and Francisco Jaime Lorenzo, 2. Grandparents: Douglas and Cheryl Koth, Bloomington; and Douglas and Judith Stevens, Normal. Great-grandparents: Linda Bradley, Wheaton; and Donald and JoAnn Koth, Largo, Florida. The middle name, Helen, is after her mother's middle name and two of her maternal great-grandmothers. 

