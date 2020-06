Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Jayce Nathan Sullivan — 8-pound, 9-ounce son of Justin and Molly Sullivan of Bloomington, born May 11, 2020. Siblings: Chloe, 5, and Maggie, 2. Grandparents: Margo Salomone, Peru; the late Terry Salomone; and Danny and Kathy Sullivan, Toluca. Great-grandparents: Bernadine Salomone, Peru; Geri Hyder, Peoria. His middle name is after his grandfather, Terry Nathan Salomone, who passed away in August 2019.