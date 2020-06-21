Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Kinslee Dawn Rowett — 6-pound, 13-ounce daughter of Eric J. Rowett and Faith H. Brovont of Bloomington, born June 4, 2020. Siblings: Sydney Brovont, 22; Elise Brovont, 18; Brenden Brovont, 16. Grandparents: Terri and Hank Ratliff, East Leroy, Mich.; Carolyn and Walt Haroff, Battle Creek, Mich.; and Karen Rowett, St. Clair, Mo. She is named after her great-grandmother, Lee Rowett, and her grandmother, Terri Lee Ratliff; and her Aunt Dawn.