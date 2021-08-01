 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Names

{{featured_button_text}}

Owen William Nauman — 9-pound, 1-ounce son of Brett and Joellyn Nauman of Normal, born July 12, 2021. Siblings: Eve Isabelle; 9; Luke Ellis; 8; and Jack David; 4. Grandparents: Gail and Jan Rollyson; Dahinda; Gayle Nauman-Cole; Normal; and David Nauman; deceased.  

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

35th for Daniel, Patti Oester

35th for Daniel, Patti Oester

FLANAGAN — Daniel and Patti Oester will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Destin, Florida later this year.

New Names

Owen William Nauman — 9-pound, 1-ounce son of Brett and Joellyn Nauman of Normal, born July 12, 2021. Siblings: Eve Isabelle; 9; Luke Ellis; 8…

70th for Bob, Joan Sessions

70th for Bob, Joan Sessions

CLINTON — Bob and Joan Sessions will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a card shower. Cards may be sent to 702…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News