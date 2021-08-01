Owen William Nauman — 9-pound, 1-ounce son of Brett and Joellyn Nauman of Normal, born July 12, 2021. Siblings: Eve Isabelle; 9; Luke Ellis; 8; and Jack David; 4. Grandparents: Gail and Jan Rollyson; Dahinda; Gayle Nauman-Cole; Normal; and David Nauman; deceased.
New Names
Related to this story
Most Popular
PONTIAC — Earl Ellinger will celebrate his 95th birthday with a family dinner in August.
Jeffrey James Miner and Jennifer Lynn Bontjes, both of Bloomington.
MCLEAN — Lynn and Sheila Adams will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary.
NORMAL — Donald Savage celebrated his 90th birthday with a family dinner at Destihl.
FLANAGAN — Daniel and Patti Oester will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Destin, Florida later this year.
STREATOR — Anna V. Majernik-Reed will celebrate her 100th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1525 E. Main St. Streator, IL 61364.
GROVELAND — Clayt Irmeger will celebrate his 90th birthday. He was born at home in Groveland on July 20, 1931.
Owen William Nauman — 9-pound, 1-ounce son of Brett and Joellyn Nauman of Normal, born July 12, 2021. Siblings: Eve Isabelle; 9; Luke Ellis; 8…
CLINTON — Bob and Joan Sessions will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a card shower. Cards may be sent to 702…