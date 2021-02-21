Arabella Kaynell Schweigert — 8-pound, 11-ounce daughter of Steve and Melissa Schweigert of LeRoy, born Feb. 1, 2021. Siblings: Benjamin, 14; Chase, 4; Easton, 2. Grandparents: Minnie Webb, LeRoy, and the late Robert Webb; Bob and Carol Schweigert, Bloomington. She shares a combined middle name of her maternal grandmother, Kay, and late great-grandmother, Nell.