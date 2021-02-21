Arabella Kaynell Schweigert — 8-pound, 11-ounce daughter of Steve and Melissa Schweigert of LeRoy, born Feb. 1, 2021. Siblings: Benjamin, 14; Chase, 4; Easton, 2. Grandparents: Minnie Webb, LeRoy, and the late Robert Webb; Bob and Carol Schweigert, Bloomington. She shares a combined middle name of her maternal grandmother, Kay, and late great-grandmother, Nell.
Sophia Diane Tjaden — 6-pound, 9-ounce daughter of David and Megan Tjaden of Heyworth, born Dec. 31, 2020. Siblings: Emma, 9; Blake, 6. Grandparents: Don and Diana Hancock, Heyworth; Doyle Tjaden, Bloomington, and the late Teri Tjaden.