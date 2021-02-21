 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Names

New Names

{{featured_button_text}}

Arabella Kaynell Schweigert — 8-pound, 11-ounce daughter of Steve and Melissa Schweigert of LeRoy, born Feb. 1, 2021. Siblings: Benjamin, 14; Chase, 4; Easton, 2. Grandparents: Minnie Webb, LeRoy, and the late Robert Webb; Bob and Carol Schweigert, Bloomington. She shares a combined middle name of her maternal grandmother, Kay, and late great-grandmother, Nell.

Sophia Diane Tjaden — 6-pound, 9-ounce daughter of David and Megan Tjaden of Heyworth, born Dec. 31, 2020. Siblings: Emma, 9; Blake, 6. Grandparents: Don and Diana Hancock, Heyworth; Doyle Tjaden, Bloomington, and the late Teri Tjaden.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

50th for Lyle, Linda Goltz
Milestones

50th for Lyle, Linda Goltz

GIBSON CITY — Lyle and Linda Goltz of Gibson City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration at a later date due to COVID-19.

Mela-Ludwig
Milestones

Mela-Ludwig

NORMAL — Sasha Fatima Mela of Denver, Colorado, and Robert Wesley Ludwig from Normal, were married Aug. 8, 2020, in the backyard of their home…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News