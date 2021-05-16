Bodee Dennis Slagel — 5-pound, 15-ounce son of Logan and Rachel Slagel of Fairbury, born May 1, 2021. Grandparents: Harvey and Judy Kaeb, Gridley, and Dennis and Lorene Slagel, Fairbury. Great-grandparents: Don and Rosie Gramm, Gridley, and Mary Slagel, Fairbury.