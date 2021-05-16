Bodee Dennis Slagel — 5-pound, 15-ounce son of Logan and Rachel Slagel of Fairbury, born May 1, 2021. Grandparents: Harvey and Judy Kaeb, Gridley, and Dennis and Lorene Slagel, Fairbury. Great-grandparents: Don and Rosie Gramm, Gridley, and Mary Slagel, Fairbury.
Daniel Steven Jorgenson and Corazon Briones Macapagal, both of Bloomington.
NORMAL — J. Joseph and Mauna Raycraft of Normal will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner May 8.
BLOOMINGTON — Sarah Randall and Jason Coppenbarger, both of Bloomington, were married at 4 p.m. April 10, 2021, at The Legacy Building, El Pas…
Bryce Nathan Rudge, Peotone, and Morgan Bethany Winberry, Pekin.
EL PASO — Rex and Frances Pinkham of El Paso will celebrate their 70th anniversary with a family dinner at a later date.
Matthew John Hofert and Heather Marie Arnold, both of Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON — Lawrence Layten of rural Bloomington is celebrating his 97th birthday.
Mathew Travis Bimonte and Caralynn Victoria Mann-Boully, both of Normal.
EL PASO — Jerry Pfister of El Paso will celebrate his 95th birthday with a card shower.