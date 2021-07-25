 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Names

{{featured_button_text}}

Owen William Nauman — 9-pound, 1-ounce son of Brett and Joellyn Nauman of Normal, born July 12, 2021. Siblings: Eve Isabelle; 9; Luke Ellis; 8; and Jack David; 4. Grandparents: Gail and Jan Rollyson; Dahina; Gale Nauman; Normal; and David Nauman; deceased.  

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

70th for Bob, Joan Sessions

70th for Bob, Joan Sessions

CLINTON — Bob and Joan Sessions will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a card shower. Cards may be sent to 702…

35th for Daniel, Patti Oester

35th for Daniel, Patti Oester

FLANAGAN — Daniel and Patti Oester will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Destin, Florida later this year.

50th for Pat, Patty McClure

50th for Pat, Patty McClure

BLOOMINGTON — Pat and Patty McClure will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a cruise to Hawaii in the fall.

90th birthday for Phillip Garlock

90th birthday for Phillip Garlock

ARROWSMITH — Phillip Garlock will celebrate his 90th birthday with a family barbecue on July 10 and a card shower. Cards can be sent to PO Box…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News