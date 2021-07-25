Owen William Nauman — 9-pound, 1-ounce son of Brett and Joellyn Nauman of Normal, born July 12, 2021. Siblings: Eve Isabelle; 9; Luke Ellis; 8; and Jack David; 4. Grandparents: Gail and Jan Rollyson; Dahina; Gale Nauman; Normal; and David Nauman; deceased.
Jeffrey James Miner and Jennifer Lynn Bontjes, both of Bloomington.
NORMAL — Donald Savage celebrated his 90th birthday with a family dinner at Destihl.
CLINTON — Bob and Joan Sessions will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a card shower. Cards may be sent to 702…
GROVELAND — Clayt Irmeger will celebrate his 90th birthday. He was born at home in Groveland on July 20, 1931.
BLOOMINGTON — Gwen Threlfall and Lucy Hawk were both born on July 14. Gwen would have been 66 and Lucy will be 16 this year.
FLANAGAN — Daniel and Patti Oester will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Destin, Florida later this year.
Alyssa Marie Rimmer and Maria Paulina Capiris, both of Brick, New Jersey.
Alexander Keenan Johnson and Laura Anne Kniss, both of Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON — Pat and Patty McClure will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a cruise to Hawaii in the fall.
ARROWSMITH — Phillip Garlock will celebrate his 90th birthday with a family barbecue on July 10 and a card shower. Cards can be sent to PO Box…