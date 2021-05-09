Randall-Coppenbarger

BLOOMINGTON — Sarah Randall and Jason Coppenbarger, both of Bloomington, were married at 4 p.m. April 10, 2021, at The Legacy Building, El Paso, with the reception following.

The bride's parents are Mike and Susan Randall of White Hall. The groom's parents are Ron and Hoa Coppenbarger of Normal.

The bride's attendants were Tiffany Elliott, Hannah Admire, Bethany Randall and Ashley Coppenbarger. The groom's attendants were Trevin Gaffney, Alex Watson and Ryan Hoppman. The ushers were Nathan Randall, Evan Bethard and Ian Bethard. The flower girl was Anna Elliott, and the ring bearer was Teagan Hall.

They are both graduates of Western Illinois University and work in claims at State Farm.