Razo-Smith

FAIRBURY — Amanda Razo of Chicago, formerly of Fairbury, and Bryce Smith of Aurora, were married at 3 p.m. Sept 26, 2020, at Welles Park, Chicago, with a reception following at the newlyweds' apartment.

The bride's parents are Matt and Sandy Razo of Fairbury. The groom's parents are Barbara and Ken Smith of Aurora.

Andrea Colin was maid of honor, and Brianna Ifft and Kaitlyn Smith were bridesmaids. Sheldon Ha was best man, and Conor Marcum and Nick Laikhram were groomsmen.

The bride is a chemist, and the groom is an electrical engineer.

The couple resides in Chicago.

