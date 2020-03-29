50th anniversary for Richard, Janet Smith

GRIDLEY — Richard and Janet Smith of Gridley will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Smith and Janet Bertram were married March 30, 1970, at the Nazarene Church of Milford. Their attendants were Renelle Bouchard Carmichael and Jim Nugent.

They are the parents of Doug (Lynn) Smith, Moweaqua, and Matt (Wendy) Smith, Bloomington. They have four grandchildren.

He was a computer consultant, retiring in 2008. She was a junior high school math teacher, retiring in 2012.

