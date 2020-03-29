95th birthday for Bill Weber

NORMAL — William Joseph “Bill” Weber of Normal will celebrate his 95th birthday at a later date with his family and friends at the family’s traditional first Sunday breakfast at the Moose Lodge in Bloomington, followed by dancing at the Miller Park Pavilion. Cards are welcome.

He was born April 5, 1925, to Walter and Alta Weber. He married Jeannine Elbert on June 9, 1948.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

They have seven children, Gary (Susan) Weber, Colfax; David (Barb) Weber, Nancy (Tom) Leake, Ann (Dave) Leake, Denny (Cheryl) Weber, and Theresa (Paul) Weber, all of Lexington; and Sherry (Spencer) Wiley, Hayward, Wis. They have 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He is a retired farmer. He enjoys dancing with his wife, walking and visiting with his friends and neighbors.

Cards may be sent to 1414 B Tamarack Trail, Normal, IL. 61761.