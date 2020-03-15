90th birthday for Donald Bielfeldt

ANCHOR — Donald “Diz” Bielfeldt of Anchor will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower and family dinner.

He was born, March 25, 1930, in Anchor, the son of Walter and Myrtle Gilmore Bielfeldt. He married Norma Cumpston on Jan. 7, 1951. She passed away Jan. 11, 2018.

He has two children, Michael (Dianne) Bielfeldt, Towanda, and Diane (Michael) Wright, Bloomington; and seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. His siblings are the late Marcelene Bielfeldt Eyer, Larry Bielfeldt, Nancy (Bud) Bielfeldt Clark and Vicki (Donald) Bielfeldt Vance.

Don was vice president of personnel at M&W Gear Co. in Gibson City, from 1966 to 1995, and owned the Bielfeldt Insurance Agency Inc. from 1979 to 2013. He is a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Anchor. He loves to golf and work in his yard.

Cards may be sent to 509 First St., P.O. Box 6, Anchor, IL 61720.

