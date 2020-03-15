80th birthday for Janice Reimer

CARLOCK — Janice Hendricks Reimer of Carlock will celebrate her 80th birthday with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. March 22 at White Oak Township Community Building, 202 N. Lincoln St., Carlock.

She was born March 22, 1940, in Bloomington. She married Robert Reimer on Nov. 21, 1959. He passed away June 14, 2008. Her sister is Rita (David) Garrison, Carlock.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Her children are Susan (Doug) Sifford, Fort Thomas, Ky.; Sandy (Mark) Wilson, Normal; Pam (John) Rosa, Bloomington; and Tricia (Scott) Harter, Bloomington. She has four grandchildren.

She was a bookkeeper at First National Bank of Normal before she was married. After marriage she farmed with her husband until children were in college, then she was a counseling office administrative assistant at Chiddix School in Unit 5 McLean County School District. She is the recording secretary for McLean County Sheriff Merit Commission.

Her hobbies include cooking, quilting, gardening, antiquing, square dancing (a little bit ago), leading 4-H clubs and judging at multiple 4-H county fairs.

She is very active at Carlock Mennonite Church and has served many years as a board member on the Corn Belt Electric Cooperative Board. She is a member of a knitting (eating) club and Unit 5 Retired Secretary Club.