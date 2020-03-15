100th birthday for Robert Cunningham

NORMAL — Robert Cunningham of Normal is celebrating his 100th birthday with a card shower.

He was born March 11, 1920, in Ava, Mo. He married Elsie Laverne in the summer of 1939. She has passed away. He has three brothers.

He has two sons, Robert Eugene and Jerry Key; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was a machinist in Rock Island. He enjoyed fishing and travel.

Cards may be sent to Village at Mercy Creek, 1501 Mercy Creek Drive, Apt 201, Normal, IL 61761.