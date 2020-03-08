50th for Danny, Jane Bill

50th for Danny, Jane Bill

{{featured_button_text}}
Danny, Jane Bill

GRIDLEY — Danny and Jane Bill of Gridley will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Florida in June with family. 

Bill and Jane Wikenhauser were married March 6, 1970, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, El Paso. Their attendants were Carolyn Blocklinger and Tommy Bill.

They are the parents of Julie (Tim) McGuire, Fort Worth Texas; Tricia (Corey) Silver, El Paso; and Timothy (Mandy) Bill, Bloomington. They have six grandchildren, Brendan, Caitlin, Audrey, Mitchell, Maya and Dean.

He worked at State Farm and retired from Fabral. She worked at State Farm and McKee & Rogee grain elevator, and she retired from Gridley Telephone Co.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Milestones

New Names 3/1/20

Erin Marie Killian — 7-pound, 6-ounce daughter of Andrew and Sarah Killian of Lexington, born Dec. 29, 2019. Grandparents: Glen and Cindy Verd…

Zimmer-Seibring
Milestones

Zimmer-Seibring

NORMAL — Maddison Zimmer of Normal and Trevor Seibring of Bloomington will be married July 18, 2020, at Calvary United Methodist Church, Normal.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News