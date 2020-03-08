50th for Danny, Jane Bill

GRIDLEY — Danny and Jane Bill of Gridley will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Florida in June with family.

Bill and Jane Wikenhauser were married March 6, 1970, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, El Paso. Their attendants were Carolyn Blocklinger and Tommy Bill.

They are the parents of Julie (Tim) McGuire, Fort Worth Texas; Tricia (Corey) Silver, El Paso; and Timothy (Mandy) Bill, Bloomington. They have six grandchildren, Brendan, Caitlin, Audrey, Mitchell, Maya and Dean.

He worked at State Farm and retired from Fabral. She worked at State Farm and McKee & Rogee grain elevator, and she retired from Gridley Telephone Co.