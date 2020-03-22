50th for Max, Christine Albritton

50th for Max, Christine Albritton

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Max and Christine Albritton of Normal celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a cruise of the Hawaiian Islands in February.

Albritton and Christine Calams were married Feb. 28, 1970, at St. Stephen's Church, Des Plaines. Their attendants were Gregg Albritton and Cecilia Korn Schaefges.

They are the parents of Doug, Chicago, and Jill, Bloomington.

He retired from Country Companies in 2007. She was a teacher in District 87, Bloomington, retiring in 2005.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Milestones

New Names 3/15/20

Miller Pete Ledebuhr — 6-pound, 13-ounce son of Peter and Susan Ledebuhr of Naperville, born Feb. 20, 2020. Siblings: Ava, 12; Finnegan, 9; El…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News