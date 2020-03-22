50th for Max, Christine Albritton

NORMAL — Max and Christine Albritton of Normal celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a cruise of the Hawaiian Islands in February.

Albritton and Christine Calams were married Feb. 28, 1970, at St. Stephen's Church, Des Plaines. Their attendants were Gregg Albritton and Cecilia Korn Schaefges.

They are the parents of Doug, Chicago, and Jill, Bloomington.

He retired from Country Companies in 2007. She was a teacher in District 87, Bloomington, retiring in 2005.