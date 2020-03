DOWNS — Wayne and Crys Trotter of Downs will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary with a trip to Orange Beach, Ala., at a later date.

Trotter and Crys Mabbitt were married March 14, 1990, at the Thatched Roof Church at Coco Palms Resort, Kauai, Hawaii.

They are the parents of Kellee (Todd) Crull, Normal, and Brian (Wendy) Trotter, Des Moines, Iowa. They have five grandchildren.

He retired from Carpet Weavers in 2004. She retired from Direct Travel in 2019.