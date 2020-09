× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DOWNS — Cassandra Wallk of Hartford, Wisconsin, and James Streutker of Juneau, Wisconsin, were married Aug. 22, 2020, at a small backyard ceremony in Rubicon, Wisconsin.

The bride's parents are Michael Wallk, Hartford, Wisconsin, and Julie and Mark Daniels, Hartford, Wisconsin. The groom's parents are Richard and Corina Streutker of Downs.

The couple will reside in Juneau, Wisconsin.