Zimmer-Seibring

NORMAL — Maddison Zimmer of Normal and Trevor Seibring of Bloomington were married at 3 p.m. July 18, 2020, at Calvary United Methodist Church, Normal. A reception followed at Reality on Monroe, Bloomington.

The bride's parents are Doug and Beth Zimmer, Delavan. The groom's parents are Scott and Stacy Seibring, Towanda.

Emily Diaz was maid of honor, and Carolyn Zimmer, Kate Neally, Elizabeth Zimmer, Briana Matthews, Amelia Glueck and Angela Herrmann were bridesmaids. Tyler Seibring was best man, and Jordan Zimmer, Mitch Neally, Brady Zimmer, Randy Heideman, Alex Jefferson and Alex Zadoks were groomsmen. The ushers were Phil Sampen, Spencer Seibring and Andy Stempel. The ring bearers were Samuel Zimmer, William Zimmer, Noah Zimmer and Joseph Zimmer.

The couple took a wedding trip to North Carolina.

The bride, a 2013 Delavan High School graduate, graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in 2017, and is pursuing a master's degree in social work at Illinois State University. The groom, a 2013 Normal Community High School graduate, graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in 2017, and is a commercial lender at Heartland Bank, Bloomington.

The couple resides in Bloomington.