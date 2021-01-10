Another early playoff exit adds to Seahawks frustration

In the five playoff appearances since losing in the Super Bowl, the Seahawks have a 3-5 record.

Most franchises would be thrilled to have that many playoff appearances. But for the Seahawks, it's a continual run of what they see as missed opportunity.

"We got to be better. We got to find ways to win these type of matchups," Wilson said. "Frustration? I mean, yeah, of course I'm frustrated."

In previous seasons, there seemed to be an understanding or justification for why playoff runs fell short of reaching their full potential.

A year ago, there was a feeling of optimism after losing in the divisional round at Green Bay when Seattle was so depleted by injuries at the key position of running back that Marshawn Lynch was brought out of retirement to carry the load.

That was not the case in the aftermath of Saturday. Optimism was scarce. Left in its place was confusion about what happened and what the path is going forward after Seattle mortgaged a significant amount of its future by acquiring Jamal Adams and Carlos Dunlap to win this season.