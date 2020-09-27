Another Falcons collapse: Foles' 3 TDs lead 30-26 Bears win

This time, it was Foles who guided the improbable comeback after relieving erratic Mitchell Trubisky in the third quarter, pushing the Bears to 3-0 for the first time since 2013.

The former Super Bowl MVP won it with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Miller with 1:53 remaining.

"Pretty special," said tight end Jimmy Graham, who had a pair of touchdown caches. "He was out there ad-libbing a bit for sure and checking and changing some plays. There's one play he called, I'm like, 'We got that?' So it was pretty cool to see and pretty cool to be a part of."

Foles had two apparent touchdown passes overturned by official reviews — and still managed to pull out the victory.

He threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Graham to make it 26-16 with 6:24 to go. The Falcons still appeared in good shape after the Bears failed on a 2-point attempt.

But Chicago got the ball back and moved quickly down the field. Foles connected with Allen Robinson on a short pass that turned into a 37-yard touchdown when Isaiah Oliver and Blidi Wreh-Wilson both missed tackles, allowing the receiver to scoot down the sideline.