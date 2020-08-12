Answer to Location 11

Scroll down for the answer.
Answer: Rivian in Normal
Know anyone in these 20 photo galleries of Bloomington-Normal events from 2019? 📷
Photographers for our Limited magazine are at dozens of events each year. Let's look at some and see who you recognize.
McLean County Chamber of Commerce • Leaders of Distinction Awards • Thursday, October 10, Marriott Hotel & Conference Center; Normal Theat…
American Red Cross • Saluting Our Heroes • Thursday, November 7, DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington • Photos by David Proeber
Lincoln Academy of Illinois • Sponsorship Kickoff • Monday, September 23, ISU Welcome Center Atrium, Normal • Photos by Carlos T. Miranda
Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP • Freedom Fund Banquet • Friday, September 27, DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington • Photos by Lewis Marien
Humane Society of Central Illinois • A Night at the Oscars • Thursday, September 26, DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton, Bloomington • Photos by Thom …
McLean County Chamber of Commerce • Ribbon Cutting • Monday, October 28, RobDob's Restaurant and Bar, Bloomington • Photos by Carlos Miranda
St. Jude Walk/Run • Saturday, September 21, Eastview Christian Church, Normal • Photos by Lewis Marien
Rotary District 6490 Annual Conference • Opening Night Reception • Friday, October 18, DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington • Photos by Carlos Miranda
Hosted by Meyer Capel • Wednesday, Dec. 11 • McLean County Museum of History, Bloomington • Photos by Lewis Marien
Snyder Shriners • 5K Run/Walk • Saturday, October 12, Snyder Insurance Offices, Bloomington • Photos by David Proeber
Miller Park Zoological Society • Voodoo at the Zoo Do - to Benefit Miller Park Zoo • Saturday, September 14, Miller Park Zoo and Pavilion • Ph…
Faith in Action and Community Health Care Clinic • Drive for Health Drawdown • Tuesday, August 27, The Home of Bob & Julie Dobski, Bloomin…
100 Black Men of Central Illinois • 10th Annual Excellence Gala • Saturday, August 24, Parke Regency Hotel and Conference Center • Photos by D…
Hosted by Bloomington-Normal Rotary Clubs • 7th Annual Veterans One-on-One • Thursday, November 11, DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington
Illinois State University & McLean County Chamber of Commerce • CommUniversity • Saturday, September 21, Redbird Tent Zone, Normal • Photo…
McLean County Chamber of Commerce • Ribbon Cutting • Thursday, September 14, Specs Around Town, Downtown Bloomington • Photos by Thom Rakestraw
VisionPoint • Open House • Saturday, September 14, VisionPoint Eye Center, Bloomington • Photos by Erin Woods
Wednesday, Dec. 4 • Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, Normal • Photos by Thom Rakestraw
Who do you recognize? Photos from Thursday's Gathering at the Gallery at Eaton Studio & Gallery in Bloomington
Thursday, Dec. 5 • Eaton Studio & Gallery, Bloomington • Photos by Thom Rakestraw
McLean County Chamber of Commerce • Business Before Hours • Wednesday, November 27, Jack Lewis Jewelers, Bloomington • Photos by Thom Rakestraw
