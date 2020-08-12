You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Answer to Location 9
0 comments

Answer to Location 9

  • 0

Scroll down for the answer.

Answer: Franklin Park, Bloomington

GO BACK TO THE QUIZ 

Remember these Bloomington-Normal restaurants from years past?

+26 
+26 
The Sinorak
+26 
+26 
Bombay Bicycle Club
+26 
+26 
Kep's Country Kitchen
+26 
+26 
Aleta Jane's Cafe
+26 
+26 
Chevys Fresh Mex
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News