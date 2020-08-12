Answer to Location 9

It was what they called a smorgasbord (or a one-price, all-you-can-eat cafeteria) at the south edge of Bloomington. Pete Karonis owned it and named his place after himself, Sinorak being Karonis spelled backwards.
You could get roast beef, fried chicken, ham, pork chops, salads, steamed vegetables, chunks of watermelon and big ol' scoops of cottage cheese until your eyes changed color. People lined up practically into the parking lot just for the pleasure of passing through those food lines and filling their plates and bowls to overflowing, oohing and aahing over this delectable or that delight. You could get as much as you wanted and it still only cost the same.
Pictured is a serving table at the restaurant. Diners served themselves; lunch was served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for 95 cents, and dinner was serve from 5 to 9 p.m. for $1.65.
The site originally was the Phil-Kron drive-in theater and restaurant, which opened in 1947. The restaurant name later was changed to Sinorak. The drive-in was purchased by the Kerasotes theater chain in 1958. It closed in 1984, after being damaged in a fire that destroyed the vacant Sinorak.