Antonio Brown suspended 8 games by NFL

The NFL suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season.
Brown, who does not have a contract with any team, was suspended Friday under the league's personal conduct policy.
Brown, who played one game last season for the Patriots before being released, can be signed by any team and would be eligible to participate in all of his club's preseason activities. The suspension would take effect when teams make their final cuts on Sept. 5.
As part of the discipline, Brown was directed to continue his program of counseling and treatment. He also was advised that any future violation of the personal conduct policy will "likely result in more significant discipline."
Brown pleaded no contest on June 12 to charges related to a fight with a moving truck driver outside his South Florida home earlier this year.
As part of the deal with Broward County prosecutors, Brown pleaded no contest to burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.
The wide receiver must serve two years of probation, undergo a psychological evaluation and follow-up treatment, attend an anger management course, perform 100 hours of community service and follow a stay-away order from the truck driver and the moving company owner.
Because the the judge in the case withheld adjudication, Brown won't receive a criminal conviction on his record if he successfully completes his probation.
The 32-year-old Brown established himself as one of the NFL's top wide receivers during his nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, being named to the All-Pro team four times and selected for seven Pro Bowls.
He was traded to Oakland last year, but never played in a regular-season game for the Raiders after he was released following several off-field incidents.
Brown has caught 841 passes for 11,236 yards and 75 touchdowns in parts of 10 NFL seasons.
New Monday Night Football team: Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will be the new announce team for ESPN's "Monday Night Football" according to a person familiar with the decision.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the network has not announced its decision. ESPN biographer Jim Miller was the first to report on the new booth.
The trio has familiarity working together. They called the late game in last season's Week 1 doubleheader between Denver and Oakland.
The MNF booth has had frequent changes since Mike Tirico departed for NBC in 2016. Tirico was the play-by-play voice for 10 seasons (2006-15) and teamed with Jon Gruden for the last seven. Sean McDonough took over for Tirico for 2016 and '17 and worked with Gruden.
After Gruden left to take over as Raiders coach and McDonough sought to move back to college football, ESPN went with the three-man booth of Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten and Booger McFarland in 2018. Witten struggled as an analyst and decided to return to the playing field last year.
While ratings had increased the past two seasons, the announcing was widely criticized. ESPN is hoping this booth has more staying power.
Levy has been a "SportsCenter" anchor for most of his 27 years at the network, but returned to announcing games in 2016. He has teamed with Griese on college football the past four seasons. They have also called Denver Broncos preseason contests.
Griese joined ESPN in 2009 following an 11-year NFL career. He also was an analyst on radio for the Broncos for two seasons as well as working with Beth Mowens on an MNF game in 2018.
Riddick has been an integral part of ESPN's NFL studio shows, including Monday Night halftime and postgame, but has long wanted to get his shot at being in the booth. He expanded his repertoire last year when he was the analyst for Friday night college football games.
Lisa Salters is expected to return as the sideline reporter and John Parry as the rules analyst.
Kearse suspended: Jayron Kearse of the Detroit Lions has been suspended by the NFL for the first three games of the 2020 regular season for violating league policy on substance abuse.
Kearse is eligible to participate in all preseason practices. He will be allowed to return to the Lions' active roster Sept. 28, following the team's Week 3 game at Arizona.
Formerly with division rival Minnesota, Kearse signed a one-year, $2 million deal with Detroit as a free agent. He spent four seasons with the Vikings after being selected in the seventh round of the 2016 draft, and was mostly a backup who played regularly on special teams.
