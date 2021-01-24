Anunoby's hot hand helps short-handed Raptors beat Pacers

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse knew needed somebody to replace the scoring void left by two missing All-Stars.
OG Anunoby delivered with jab after jab Sunday.
He scored a season-high 30 points, grabbed eight rebounds, defended well and made three of four free throws in the final minute to give the surging Raptors a 107-102 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Indianapolis.
"I think it comes with opportunity, really," Nurse said. "We had a couple of guys (Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam) who are a good percentage of our offense out, so it's going to shift somewhere. Tonight it shifted to OG."
Thanks largely to Anunoby's strong game and a solid supporting cast, the Raptors have won two straight and five of their last six. Plus, they maintained their dominance over the Pacers, who have lost six straight season series to Toronto.
Anunoby, the former Indiana University star, was the key.
He went 9 of 16 from the field, 4 of 6 on 3-pointers and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line and he excelled defensively, too, helping to hold Domantas Sabonis, Indiana's All-Star forward, scoreless in the second half.
"They played good individual defense and played really well in the gaps," said Myles Turner, who led Indiana with 25 points and six blocks. "I would say he (Anunoby) was aggressive, chose his spots well, got downhill and got to the free-throw line. He had a good night."
The Pacers played catch-up most of the game after falling behind midway through the second quarter. Toronto, with the help of Anunoby, extended the lead to 58-47 at the half.
Indiana finally regained the lead briefly in the fourth quarter, twice.
But the Raptors broke an 82-all tie with an 8-0 run and when Indiana tied the score again with 1:07 to play, Anunoby made three of four free throws.
Toronto scored the final five points to hand Indiana its third loss in four games.
"They played hard, that's for sure," Nurse said. "I've really got to compliment the whole group there."
Clippers 108, Thunder 101: Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat Oklahoma City at Los Angeles for their seventh consecutive victory and second straight over the Thunder.
Serge Ibaka added 17 points. At 13-4, the Clippers are tied with the Lakers for the best record in the NBA. Leonard's total was one off his season high to go with nine rebounds and eight assists. He had 31 points in LA's 14-point win over the Thunder on Friday night.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 23 points against his former team, and George Hill added 22 points. Oklahoma City has lost three in a row and five of six.
Hill hit three straight 3-pointers for the Thunder after they trailed by 17 in the fourth. Reggie Jackson turned the ball over and Luguentz Dort fed Gilgeous-Alexander for a dunk that capped 11 consecutive points and cut their deficit to 102-96.
Leonard dunked to stop the Thunder's run. Gilgeous-Alexander dribbled inside and scored, getting the Thunder back within six. Oklahoma City was forced to foul in the closing seconds. Jackson made 4 of 6 free throws to close it out.
The Thunder hung around in the third, cutting their deficit to 72-67. But Leonard hit a 3-pointer and another basket, quickly restoring the Clippers' lead to double digits. They were bolstered by Jackson's 10 points, including eight in a row, off the bench.
The Thunder fell behind by 17 points in the first half and rallied to close within eight three times in the second quarter. Leonard hit a 3-pointer that sent the Clippers into halftime leading 56-45.