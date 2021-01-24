Anunoby's hot hand helps short-handed Raptors beat Pacers

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse knew needed somebody to replace the scoring void left by two missing All-Stars.

OG Anunoby delivered with jab after jab Sunday.

He scored a season-high 30 points, grabbed eight rebounds, defended well and made three of four free throws in the final minute to give the surging Raptors a 107-102 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Indianapolis.

"I think it comes with opportunity, really," Nurse said. "We had a couple of guys (Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam) who are a good percentage of our offense out, so it's going to shift somewhere. Tonight it shifted to OG."

Thanks largely to Anunoby's strong game and a solid supporting cast, the Raptors have won two straight and five of their last six. Plus, they maintained their dominance over the Pacers, who have lost six straight season series to Toronto.

Anunoby, the former Indiana University star, was the key.

He went 9 of 16 from the field, 4 of 6 on 3-pointers and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line and he excelled defensively, too, helping to hold Domantas Sabonis, Indiana's All-Star forward, scoreless in the second half.