AP Analysis: NFL taking baby steps toward reopenings

"We are not opening up," Ravens President Dick Cass said Tuesday. "In Maryland, we are deemed to be a non-essential business. Under local and state regulations, we remain closed and we will remain closed until the governor permits us to open up. Right now, it would be great to have our players back. But I don't see that happening anytime soon."

Testing

As Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, noted during a conference call following the team owners' virtual meeting Tuesday: "We're not putting dates on the calendar at this point" concerning getting coaches and players into team complexes.

"We feel there are certain important steps that need to occur with regard to testing, with regard to test availability, with regard to test reliability, and our continued evolution of understanding about how to manage exposure," he added. "All of those things continue to evolve, and when we and the players association together feel like we're at a point of satisfaction with that science, then we'll be ready to move forward.

"We're moving as fast as the science and the data takes us."

Cass was willing to put a time frame on it — somewhat.