AP Interview: Roger Penske talks postponing Indianapolis 500

In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, Penske insisted his commitment remains steadfast to the speedway and the IndyCar Series as the world waits for the pandemic to end.

"This was a commitment we made not for one year; it's a lifelong commitment for our family and the company and all of our people," Penske said. "The disappointment certainly is there. But you know, I've looked at it as an opportunity to show people that we're still committed to the sport. We want to rally the team, let them know we are supporting them."

Penske had his heart set on opening the speedway gates in May to a glistening property he intends to make as pristine and revered as Augusta National.

He's put so much personal effort into pumping up the Indy 500 — from dumping an additional $2 million into the purse to push it to a record $15 million to upgrading the decrepit bathrooms and adding hand dryers — that giving up Memorial Day weekend and Indianapolis' celebration of the national holiday was not easy.

So why not wait a little longer and see if the country opens up, just in case the race that draws crowds in excess of 300,000 could happen?