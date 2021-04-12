AP source: Browns still putting rush on Jadeveon Clowney

CLEVELAND — The Browns appear to be closing in on Jadeveon Clowney.

Continuing a pursuit that began with a contract offer Clowney turned down last year, Cleveland remains interested in signing the free agent defensive end, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Clowney visited the Browns on March 24, and NFL Network reported on Monday that he'll return to Cleveland's headquarters Wednesday — a visit that could include a physical that may lead to a contract agreement.

The Browns offered Clowney a multiyear contract last year, the largest one he received, before he opted to take a one-year, $13 million deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Clowney, who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2014, did not have a sack in eight games before undergoing season-ending knee surgery. Despite his lack of statistics, the Titans insisted that Clowney was effective within their defensive scheme.

The Browns are looking for a pass-rushing end to pair with All-Pro Myles Garrett, and if Clowney signs with Cleveland, the team will have two of the NFL's best edge rushers on the same line.