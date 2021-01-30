AP source: Cubs agree to 1-yr deal with RHP Trevor Williams

Right-hander Trevor Williams agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs, giving the NL Central champions another option for the back end of their rotation.
A person familiar with the situation confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract is pending a physical.
The 28-year-old Williams was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh after he went 2-8 with a 6.18 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened season.
Williams, a second-round pick by Miami in the 2013 draft, broke into the majors in 2016 and spent his first five seasons with the Pirates. He had his best year in 2018, going 14-10 with a 3.11 ERA in 31 starts.
He has a 31-37 record with a 4.43 ERA in 106 career games, including 94 starts.
Chicago's rotation will have a different look next season after it traded Yu Darvish to San Diego in December and Jon Lester departed in free agency. Williams could compete for one of the last two spots behind Kyle Hendricks, Zach Davies and Alec Mills.
Semien to Blue Jays: Infielder Marcus Semien and the Toronto Blue Jays completed their $18 million, one-year contract.
The 30-year-old had agreed to the deal Tuesday, subject to a successful physical.
He joins a Blue Jays team that has been one of baseball's few big spenders during the pandemic. Toronto previously added All-Star outfielder George Springer for $150 million over six seasons and right-handers Kirby Yates ($5.5 million) and Tyler Chatwood ($3 million). The Blue Jays re-signed left-hander Robbie Ray for $8 million.
Semien hit .223 with seven homers, 23 RBIs and .679 OPS in 53 games last season, his sixth with Oakland. He earned $4,814,815 in prorated pay from a $13 million salary.
Semien finished third in AL MVP voting in 2019, when he hit 33 homers with 92 RBIs with an .892 OPS.
Toronto went 32-28 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, finishing third in the AL East behind Tampa Bay and the New York Yankees and qualifying for the expanded postseason despite behind forced to play home games in Buffalo, New York, due to Canadian government restrictions on travel.
Sox bring back Rodon: The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with pitcher Carlos Rodón, a person familiar with the negotiations said.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is subject to a successful physical.
The White Sox nontendered Rodón last month, making him a free agent. But they didn't rule out re-signing him.
Rodón was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft. He broke into the majors the following season and looked as if he could be a key member of the team's rotation for years to come before he was hampered by a series of injuries.
The 28-year-old left-hander is 29-33 with a 4.14 ERA in 97 career major league games, including 92 starts. He made four appearances last year, going 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA.
Two-year deal for Gregorius: The Philadelphia Phillies and shortstop Didi Gregorius have agreed on a two-year, $28 million contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.
Gregorius, who turns 31 next month, batted .284 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs and an .827 OPS in 60 games in his first season with the Phillies.
Gregorius hit .274 and averaged 20 homers and 75 RBIs over four seasons with the Yankees between 2015-18. He hit 16 homers and drove in 61 runs in 82 games in 2019 after Tommy John surgery on Oct. 17, 2018, to repair a torn elbow ligament.
The Phillies signed two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto to a five-year, $115.5 million deal earlier in the week.
Philadelphia hasn't reached the postseason since 2011, the last year it had a winning record. The Phillies finished 28-32 in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season, missing a wild-card berth by one game in the expanded playoff format.
Twins secure Simmons: The Minnesota Twins finalized an $10.5 million, one-year contract with shortstop Andrelton Simmons, enhancing their infield defense for 2021 as they seek a third straight AL Central division title and attempt to stop their record postseason losing streak.
Simmons agreed to the deal earlier in the week. The four-time Gold Glove award winner will allow Jorge Polanco to move to second base and form a strong tandem on the left side with third baseman Josh Donaldson.
The 31-year-old Simmons played the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.
Ankle injuries have sidelined the Curacao native for stretches in each of the last three years. Since 2012, his rookie season with the Atlanta Braves, Simmons leads all players in baseball in two key defensive metrics: runs saved (191) and ultimate zone rating (113.1).
Simmons batted .297 in 30 games during the pandemic-shortened season and is a career .269 hitter in nine years with Atlanta and the Angels.