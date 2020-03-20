AP source: Falcons agree to 1-year deal with Todd Gurley

ATLANTA — Todd Gurley didn't wait long to find his new NFL home.

The Atlanta Falcons didn't wait long to celebrate the deal.

"WE GOT HIM," the Falcons exclaimed on their Twitter account early Friday, soon after news emerged of Gurley's $6 million, one-year deal with the Falcons.

The agreement was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the deal. The person confirmed the agreement on condition of anonymity because the deal will not be official until Gurley passes a physical. The league isn't allowing players to report to new teams immediately for those physicals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement was reached less than 24 hours after Gurley was released by the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. The three-time Pro Bowl running back was released minutes before $10.5 million in his contract with the Rams became fully guaranteed.

The Falcons had good reason to celebrate the news. They needed a replacement for Devonta Freeman as the leader of their ground game, and Gurley's arrival should be good news for ticket sales.

Gurley will be making a return to the state of Georgia. He was a standout at the University of Georgia, rushing for more than 3,000 yards in three seasons.