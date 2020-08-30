AP source: Jaguars trading Ngakoue to Vikings for 2 picks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Disgruntled pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue is headed north, far away from Jacksonville.

A person familiar with the trade says the Jaguars have agreed to send Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings for a second-round draft pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-rounder in 2022.

The person said Ngakoue agreed to rework his 2020 salary to get out of Jacksonville. Ngakoue still has to sign his one-year franchise tender with the Jaguars to make the deal happen.

He had been the league's only franchise-tagged player unsigned, opting to turn down an offer that would have guaranteed him $17.8 million this season.

He will now make roughly $13 million in 2020, the person said. ESPN first reported the trade.

Ngakoue made it clear on several occasions this year that he no longer wanted to play in Jacksonville, even sparring with the team owner's son on Twitter. And Ngakoue left millions on the table to make it happen.

He will give the Vikings a young, proven pass-rusher opposite Danielle Hunter, one whose work ethic and intensity have always been among the most respected in Jacksonville's locker room.