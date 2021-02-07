AP source: Knicks to acquire Rose, who rejoins Thibodeau

NEW YORK — Derrick Rose is reuniting with Tom Thibodeau after a trade that brings him back to New York.

The Knicks agreed to acquire the former NBA MVP from the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, a person with knowledge of the details said.

The Knicks will send Dennis Smith Jr. and a second-round pick to the Pistons, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade was not yet official.

Once it is, it reunites Rose with Thibodeau, his coach in Chicago when the guard became the youngest MVP in NBA history at 22 in 2011.

Rose later spent one season in New York, averaging 18 points in 2016-17, before rejoining Thibodeau again in Minnesota. He is now in his second season in Detroit.

The deal was first reported by ESPN and The Athletic.

Rose was one of the NBA's most explosive players early in his career, the superstar who led Thibodeau's defensive-minded teams to the best record in the league.

But a series of knee injuries followed and neither he nor the Bulls could duplicate that early success.