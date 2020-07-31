AP source: MLB will play 7-inning games in doubleheaders

There are no doubleheaders currently scheduled in the majors, although the Chicago Cubs and the Reds will try to figure out a way to make up Thursday night's rainout in Cincinnati.

With a compressed 60-game schedule that includes few days off, there's a good chance some weather-created doubleheaders will be necessary. The shortened games will be a way for clubs to conserve their pitching resources — that was the thinking behind the decision for extra-inning rule.

Seven-inning doubleheaders have been commonplace for years in the minor leagues and college.

Major league players, owners and general managers had discussed this week the possibility of shortening doubleheaders. There had been talk of perhaps playing nine innings in the opener and seven innings in the nightcap.

"I like nine and nine, personally," New York Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino said Wednesday. "I don't want to be marginalized out of the game, Once we go seven-inning games, slippery slope there."

Said Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon: "If the doubleheaders were to pile up for whatever reason, I would have it like in a contingency plan."

"You just accelerate what you're doing, just like we're doing with the season. So I get it from the perspective of expediency, if it's necessary. ... I'm in for anything right now. I'm not going to speak badly of any kind of suggestion right now that people believe is going to help us get through the season, get through the playoffs and conclude them," he said.

