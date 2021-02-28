AP source: Royals, Dozier agree to $25M, 4-year deal

Dozier is also looking forward to a consistent spot in the everyday lineup. He has regularly moved between first base, third base and right field the past few years, but the signing of longtime Cleveland first baseman Carlos Santana coupled with a trade for Boston outfielder Andrew Benintendi means Dozier will primarily play third base this season.

Not to mention Santana and Benintendi should help Dozier see better pitches in a vastly improved batting order.

"They made some really good moves this offseason. We're really excited about it," said Dozier, who was not in the starting lineup for the Royals' spring training opener against Texas on Sunday. "I think we have high expectations every season, (but) looking at this roster, you can't help but get excited and start thinking about winning a championship."

Dozier was the eighth overall pick in the 2013 first-year player draft out of Stephen F. Austin. He made his big league debut three years later, then missed most of the 2017 season with an oblique injury and a broken bone in his wrist.