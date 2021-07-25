AP source: Watson plans to report to Houston Texans camp

Deshaun Watson plans to report to Houston Texans training camp Sunday, a person familiar with his decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The person added that the quarterback still wants to be traded and is reporting solely to avoid being fined.

Watson would have faced fines of $50,000 a day if he didn't report. Players were reporting for COVID-19 testing and meetings on Sunday with practice scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Watson led the NFL in yards passing last season and signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension with the Texans last offseason. But he became unhappy with the direction of the team and requested a trade in January after the Texans, who won the AFC South in 2018 and '19, sunk to 4-12 last season.

His future was further clouded in March after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed.

General manager Nick Caserio has mostly avoided questions about Watson's future, but has said that the team is "respectful of the legal process." New coach David Culley has outright refused to answer questions regarding about the quarterback this offseason.

Caserio signed veteran Tyrod Taylor to a one-year deal in March to give the team an insurance policy at quarterback if Watson can't or won't play this season.

Cohen on PUP list: Chicago Bears running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen is being placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as training camp begins in Lake Forest this week.

Cohen is still working back from the season-ending knee injury he suffered last fall, tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while making a fair catch on a punt return in Week 3.

The Bears remain hopeful that Cohen will be back at full health by the time the regular season starts in September. But for now they are taking a cautious approach with the fifth-year veteran and won't mix him back into practice action at the outset of training camp.

The Bears have every expectation that Cohen will get clearance to practice at some point during the preseason. But if he were to remain on the PUP list into the regular season, he would be required to miss at least the first six games.

Beckham Jr. excited: Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't want to miss a single moment this season.

The star wide receiver believes he and his Cleveland Browns teammates are poised to do something big.

Appearing at his youth football camp, Beckham, who has made a speedy recovery from a season-ending knee injury in 2020, said he has high hopes for this year's Browns.

"It's just something that feels special about this team," he said Sunday at Gilmour Academy. "I think there's something special going on and something special with this city. Cleveland needs a championship. And I think that's the goal and mentality in that building.

"And that's what I want to be a part of."

Beckham's comments were his first to media members since he got hurt early in a game at Cincinnati on Oct. 25.

While he was out, quarterback Baker Mayfield thrived and the Browns ended a long playoff drought and won their first playoff game — against rival Pittsburgh — since 1994. Cleveland lost to Kansas City in the division round.

Beckham said it was tough not being able to contribute.

"I watched them compete last year and it was like the one game that hurt me the most was watching Kansas City," said Beckham, who came to Cleveland in a 2019 trade with the New York Giants. "Feeling like, man, I know I could've made one play -- just something to help the team."

The Browns will open training camp Wednesday with high expectations for 2021. Beckham moved well on the field during a recent minicamp, but would not say if he's 100 percent or if he'll be full go this week.

"At this point, we're just running our race," he said. "I feel like in the past, I've been caught up in this question. I'm not really here for it anymore. Whenever I'm ready to get out on the field, that's when it will be.

"Whenever the team, the docs, my team, gets cleared, we'll be ready to go. Whenever that is, Week 1, Week 17, I don't know. Whenever we're ready, we'll be ready."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.