AP sources: Jets LB C.J. Mosley opting out of NFL season

NEW YORK — New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has opted out of playing this season because of family health concerns, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The 28-year-old Mosley was entering his second season with New York after signing as a free agent in 2019 following five years in Baltimore. He played in just two games last year for the Jets while dealing with a groin/core muscle injury.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the team hadn't announced Mosley's decision. ESPN first reported that Mosley was opting out.

Mosley joins a growing list of players who are choosing to not play this season — if there is a season — amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

He is the second Jets player to opt out of the season. Offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi also decided earlier this week to not play this year.

New England has had several players do so, including star linebacker Dont'a Hightower. Chiefs starting running back Damien Williams, a key to their Super Bowl run last season, said he wouldn't play. Giants tackle Nate Solder is also among those opting out.

The decision by Mosley leaves the Jets without arguably their two best defensive players.